AMMAN — The Jordanian “Ibni” campaign is on a mission to extend the frontiers of people with disabilities’ health rights.

Established in 2020, “Ibni”, which is the Arabic equivalent of the word “build”, is an independent, community-based movement advocating for the rights of people with disabilities, particularly their right to access health and rehabilitation services.

Raising awareness of the health rights of people with disabilities is among the campaign’s priorities.

The campaign also focuses on securing their full social integration and making sure they are present in every aspect of daily life.

Speaking with The Jordan Times on Tuesday, founder of the “Ibni” campaign, Anas Damra, said that “there are still numerous barriers that restrict people with disabilities from participating in society”.

“People with disabilities are at the heart of everything we do. Our activities are designed to create a more just infrastructure that acts as a system of support for disabled people and their families,” Damra added.

Through its advocacy, and in accordance with the provisions of the Law on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities No. 24 and No. 23 of 2017, the campaign calls for the provision of five different therapies including: physical therapy, occupational therapy, psychotherapy, behavioural therapy and speech therapy.

In 2021, the campaign signed a tripartite agreement with the Ministry of Health and the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, to establish 13 health centres that offer the aforementioned services for free. At present, only two centres were prepared in Al Quwesmeh and Sahel Horan.

“The two centres are not fully equipped, and we’re still waiting on the completion of the remaining 11 centres in other areas of the Kingdom,” he noted. The campaign seeks to establish 125 centres in total, he added.

On Monday, “Ibni” coordinated an online hashtag campaign to engage users and activists to drive traffic and send messages to governmental agencies on the importance of establishing rehabilitation centres for people with disabilities.

