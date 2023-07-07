AMMAN — The clearance rate of electric cars increased by 96 per cent during the first half of this year at the Zarqa Free Zone, according to the Jordan Free Zone Investor Commission (JFZIC).

In a statement, JFZIC head Mohammad Al Bustanji said that the number of vehicles that were cleared during the first half of this year amounted to about 31,500, distributed across 6,310 petrol vehicles, 3,255 diesel vehicles, 8,039 hybrid vehicles and 13,861 electric vehicles.

These figures reflect a growth rate of 32 per cent compared with the same period last year, he said.

Meanwhile, gasoline and diesel vehicles witnessed a decrease by about 17 per cent and 32 per cent respectively, according to Bustanji.

These figures indicate, according to Bustanji, a change in consumers' priorities as a result of the rise in fuel prices on the one hand, and the government's incentives to buy electric vehicles by not increasing the tax on them on the other.

"There is a significant increase in Jordanians' interest in electric cars, as this interest is in line with the global trend towards the use of advanced electric vehicle technology," Bustanji said in the statement.

Bustanji continued, saying: “The numbers we are witnessing are a reflection of the transformation that is taking place in the vehicle sector in Jordan, especially with the significant increase in the clearance of electric vehicles.”

Bustanji also pointed to an 80 per cent increase in clearance for hybrid vehicles during the first half of the year 2023 compared to the previous year.

He credited this “remarkable” growth in the hybrid vehicle market to a growing awareness of environmental issues coupled with many consumers’ search for energy-efficient alternatives.

Bustanji expressed hope that the sector would witness further growth in the clearance movement of electric and hybrid vehicles in coming years.

Firas Hossam, a car dealer, stated that the rate of sale of electric cars has increased significantly, indicating peoples’ growing awareness of sustainable transport solutions.

“There has been an increase in demand for electric vehicles since last year, due in part to easier maintenance,” Hossam said.

