AMMAN — Jordan imported a total of 36,014 vehicles during the first half of 2023, a report by the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) revealed on Monday. According to Salama Jabali, representative of the chamber's automotive, heavy machinery and accessories sector, electric vehicles topped the list with 15,311 vehicles, followed by 10,996 gasoline-powered vehicles and 9,707 hybrid vehicles, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He added that the value of the Kingdom's imports of tyres in the first half of 2023 amounted to JD25 million, while its imports of batteries stood at JD16 million and JD57 million for its imports of new and used vehicle parts. Jabali, who also heads the General Syndicate of Car Dealers and Dealers of Car Parts and Accessories, pointed out that the JCC is preparing a study on the vehicle sector.

