AMMAN — The Tourism Ministry on Monday received 10 electric vehicles (EVs) from the South Korean government, aimed at improving services at key tourist and archaeological sites.

During a ceremony held at the Department of Antiquities, Secretary-General of the Tourism Ministry Fadi Balawi and South Korean Ambassador Kim Pil-woo highlighted the importance of the initiative in enhancing the visitor experience, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Balawi pointed out that this gesture reflects the "strong" relations between Jordan and South Korea, and will help advance the country's tourism sector.

He noted that the EVs would improve access for people with disabilities, pregnant women and the elderly, offering a more inclusive experience at tourist sites, and they will increase the efficiency of tours, allowing visitors to explore several sites in a single day.

“With its rich array of cultural and natural landmarks, Jordan is well-equipped to welcome tourists,” said Balawi, expressing appreciation to the South Korean government for this initiative, which is part of ongoing cultural and tourism cooperation between the two countries.

The ambassador highlighted that the initiative is a "testament to the close ties" between South Korea and Jordan in tourism and culture, adding that the Kingdom is an "increasingly popular destination" for Korean travellers.

He cited Petra, the Dead Sea, Amman Citadel's Roman ruins, and Wadi Rum as top destinations for South Korean tourists.

The ambassador also said that cultural exchanges between the two countries are vital for strengthening their relations, expressing confidence that this project would enhance the partnership between Amman and Seoul, with the vehicles symbolising a shared commitment to making Jordan's cultural heritage accessible to all.

