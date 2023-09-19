AMMAN — Qatar on Monday announced the upcoming release of the first electric car with Qatari intellectual property in its domestic market in the next two months, and these cars are set to enter Jordanian markets soon.

The car, branded "VIM", is currently being manufactured in China, with plans to gradually transfer production to Doha in the near future, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

During the "Sustainable Transport and Legacy for Generations" conference in Doha, it was announced that contracts have been formalised to appoint the first exclusive dealer for this new car in Jordan.

The new car will be introduced to the local Qatari market in the first phase, and will later be exported to various regional markets, including Jordan and Lebanon.

The new car, launched by Eco Transit Solutions for Transportation and Transit, comes in three models: Sedan, hatchback and SUV, and has a range of up to 650 kilometres per a single charge.

"Eco Transit Solutions for Transportation and Transit, which provided electric buses for visitors to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, is the first Qatari company to hold intellectual property rights for electric cars and bus brands.

