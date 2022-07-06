AMMAN — Jordanian expatriates' remittances in May went up by 9 per cent to $290 million, compared with an increase of 4.8 per cent in May of 2021, which recorded $266 million, the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) said on Tuesday.

CBJ figures in the first five months of 2022 showed an increase of 2.9 per cent to $1.42 billion, compared with a decline of 0.1 per cent during the same period of 2021, recording $1.38 billion, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

