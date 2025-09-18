AMMAN — Economic relations between Jordan and Qatar are witnessing "rapid" growth, reflecting both their resilience and diversity, as the trade balance between the two countries continues to record increases driven by Qatar’s rising imports of Jordanian food and consumer products, in addition to various chemical materials.

During the first half of 2025, Jordan’s imports from Qatar exceeded JD60 million, while Jordanian exports to the Qatari market reached nearly JD58 million.

These exports included a variety of foodstuff such as rice, cheese, vegetables, and fruits, whereas Qatar’s exports to Jordan focused on chemical materials, aluminium moulds, iron rods, and various types of chemical fertilisers.

In the Amman Stock Exchange, Qatar ranks eighth among investing nationalities, with investments valued at approximately JD633 million, representing around 2.5 per cent of the total market capitalisation of the Jordanian bourse, according to the Securities Depository Centre.

Qatar is also one of the main destinations for Jordanian labour, with nearly 60,000 Jordanians employed across multiple sectors, notably healthcare, education, and financial and banking institutions, highlighting the “deep” economic and human ties between the two countries.

Qatari Ambassador to Amman Sheikh Saud bin Nasser bin Jassim Al Thani told Al Mamlaka TV in an exclusive statement that economic relations between Jordan and Qatar revolve around a deep strategic partnership covering several key areas, including investment, energy, and infrastructure, in addition to stock market, real estate, and banking sectors, which contribute to enhancing trade volume and consolidating economic integration.

He added that these efforts are overseen by the Joint High Committee to ensure the implementation of agreements and memoranda of understanding, serving the interests of the peoples of both countries and strengthening the strategic partnership.

In 2018, Qatar announced an investment package worth $500 million targeting projects in infrastructure, energy, and tourism, reflecting the vision of both countries’ leaderships to promote sustainable development.

Qatar also pledged to provide 20,000 job opportunities for Jordanians in Doha, the benefits of which continue to this day, demonstrating the country’s commitment to supporting the Jordanian economy and empowering youth to participate in development and investment projects.

All these initiatives fall within the directives of the leaderships of both countries to enhance economic and investment cooperation and activate signed agreements across various sectors, contributing to shared growth and integration.

Ambassador Al Thani noted that the partnership between the two countries goes beyond political, economic, and investment dimensions to include humanitarian and social areas, further promoting economic integration, creating job opportunities for youth, and reflecting the commitment of both countries to sustainable development.

