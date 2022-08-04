AMMAN — The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Department (DVLD) on Tuesday launched its new and updated e-services that include accrediting e-forms as an alternative to paper forms that have been in use since its establishment.

Public Security Directorate (PSD) Director Maj. Gen. Hussein Hawatmeh directed stakeholders to provide all necessary support to begin these services starting Tuesday at the DVLD’s main centre in Marka as a first step before expanding to all DVLD centres across the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Through these services, DVLD visitors will be able to carry out driver’s licence procedures by visiting the corresponding employee, who will register their information electronically and complete the proc

