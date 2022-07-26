The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a measurement of inflation, increased by 3.34 per cent in the first six months of 2022 to reach 105.41, compared to a CPI of 102 for the same period in 2021, the Department of Statistics (DoS) announced on Monday.

The DoS, in its monthly report, indicated that the CPI for June of 2022 increased by 5.17 per cent, reaching 107.58, compared with the 102.29 recorded during the same period of 2021, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

On a monthly level, the general index of consumer prices went up by 0.99 per cent in June, reaching 107.58, compared with 106.53 in May.

The report said that the main sectors and commodity groups that led the increase were transport (0.89 points), fuel and lighting (0.73 points), vegetables, dried and canned legumes (0.36 points), meats and poultry (0.22 points), and culture and entertainment (0.16 points).

