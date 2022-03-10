AMMAN — The Cabinet on Wednesday approved several procedures to alleviate the impact of the pandemic on the tourism sector and support its sustainability.

The procedures included the installment of licensing fees for tourist professions, rents, and allowances of administrating and operating tourist sites at all of: the Tourism Ministry, Department of Antiquities, Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, and Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority, until the end of the year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The decision, made during a Cabinet session chaired by Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh, also stipulates that each of these public institutions shall determine the financial and legal guarantees necessary to collect these fees and allow them to renew licenses and contracts, providing that no fines are incurred.

The procedures also provided Jordan Tourism Board members with 55 per cent exemptions for subscription fees for 2021, exemptions from all fines for 2021 and 2022, and authorising the board to allow installment of due amounts on its members.

The Council of Ministers also decided to appoint Mubarak Khalaileh as secretary general of the Civil Service Bureau.

