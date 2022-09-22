AMMAN — Building licenses issued in Jordan decreased by 7.1 per cent during the first half of this year, reaching 13,505 licences as of the end of July 2022, revealed a recent report by the Department of Statistics (DoS).

According to the report, the total area of licensed buildings in the Kingdom increased by 2.3 per cent as of the end of July, reaching 4.621 million sq.m. when compared with the same period of last year, which totalled 4.516 million sq.m.

Further, the report added that the total number of building licences issued during the first half of last year amounted to 14,531 licenses. It also noted that the area of buildings licensed for non-residential purposes increased by 33.7 per cent, to reach about 769,000 sq.m., compared with around 575,000 sq.m. during the same period of 2021.

Additionally, the DoS report indicated that licensed residential areas comprised 83.4 per cent of the total area of licensed buildings as of the end of July, while building areas for non-housing amounted to 16.6 per cent of the total licensed area.

Speaking with The Jordan Times, Kamal Awamleh, president of the Jordan Housing Developers Association (JHDA), said that “83,167 property transactions have been done during the first half of 2022”.

He added that foreigners, particularly those from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Syria and Kuwait, are buying property locally.

According to the report, 66.5 per cent of the total area of licensed buildings is located in the central region. Northern Jordan comprised 24 per cent, and the south recorded 9.5 per cent.

