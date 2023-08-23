AMMAN — Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Tuesday met with a Bahraini military delegation, headed by Commander of the Royal Tanks Maj. Gen. Rashid bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi.

Talks focused on enhancing cooperation and coordination in various military fields, realising the two armies' goals, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. High-ranking officers at the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army and the Bahraini military attaché in Amman attended the meeting.

