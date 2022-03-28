ISRAEL- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in the "Negev Summit", which began its activities yesterday evening in the southern Negev Desert, upon an invitation from Yair Lapid, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel.

Other participants in the summit were Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State; Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt; Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates of Morocco; and Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

During the summit, the participants discussed joint challenges, a number of regional and international issues of common concern, in addition to efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region and enhance international peace and security.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah thanked Yair Lapid for this invitation, stressing that the UAE supports and backs all international efforts to achieve peace, security, stability and development in the region and the wider world. He also highlighted that the UAE believes that peace is the cornerstone for comprehensive and sustainable development in societies.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed the significance of joint action to establish the values ​​of peace, coexistence and tolerance across the world, saying that these values are the main pillars to achieving the aspiration of nations and building a prosperous future for the next generations.

Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to Israel, also attended the summit.