AMMAN — The 24th Arab Pharma Manufacturers Expo 2022 kicked off on Wednesday under the theme "Prospects of Biosimilars Manufacturing and Supply Chains Challenges in the Arab World". The two-day event, organised by the Arab Union of the Manufacturers of Pharmaceuticals and Medical Appliances (AUPAM), focused on issues related to medicinal security and biosimilars, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Director General of the Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) Nizar Mheidat, during the opening ceremony, stressed the need for a collective effort to upgrade drug and pharmaceutical manufacturing in the Arab world, expressing JFDA's readiness to support advanced medical industries. On the sidelines of the event, Mheidat attended the opening of Expo 4 which showcased pharmaceutical company supplies and inputs of equipment, machinery and raw materials, with the participation of 110 local and international companies.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

