AMMAN — The first two months of this year saw a 20.2 per cent increase in the total value of Jordan’s exports, reaching JD1.463 billion in comparison with the JD1.216 billion recorded during the same period of 2022, the Department of Statistics (DoS) announced on Wednesday.

A monthly DoS report on foreign trade in Jordan revealed that the value of national exports increased by 24.7 per cent in the first two months of 2023, reaching JD1.371 billion compared with some JD1.1 billion in the January-February period of last year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Re-exports reached a value of JD91.8 million in the first two months of this year, marking a decrease of 21.3 per cent in comparison with JD116 million in the corresponding period of last year, according to the report.

During the same period of 2023, imports totalled approximately JD3.010 billion, a 9 per cent increase from last January and February’s JD2.760.

The trade balance deficit, which represents “the difference between the value of imports and exports”, reached JD1.546 billion during the first two months of 2023. This figure represents a 0.2 per cent increase when compared with the JD1.543 billion measured in the same period of 2022, according to the DoS data.

By month, February’s total exports stood at some JD873.5 million, up 36.5 per cent from February 2022. Imports reached some JD1.369 billion in February, down 3.1 per cent from 2022’s monthly figures.

In February alone, the value of national exports reached JD828.4 million, a 43.6 per cent increase from the amount registered in February 2022, according to the report.

The value of re-exports stood at JD45.1 million in February, down 28.6 per cent compared to last February.

The trade balance deficit in February stood at JD495.2 million, down 35.9 per cent from the same month of last year, the DoS report said.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

