NEW DELHI-- India and the UK agreed on Tuesday to strengthen their defense, security and economic relationship after 2+2 Foreign and Defense Dialogue in New Delhi. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that as part of the second dialogue, both sides discussed the entire gamut of India-UK comprehensive Strategic Partnership and stressed the importance of sustained high-level engagement to advance the dynamic partnership.

"The delegations reviewed progress under the India-UK Roadmap 2030 and agreed on the need to revitalize the partnership by identifying new focus areas of collaboration and work towards a refreshed roadmap," the statement said.

The two sides also discussed key priorities, including strengthening economic and trade ties and bolstering defense and security cooperation.

Moreover, they discussed early conclusion of mutually beneficial FTA and deeper understanding in areas of cyber and counter terrorism, fostering innovation in critical and emerging technologies, deepening cooperation in clean and green energy and technology, enhancing cultural, educational and people to people linkages.



During the the meeting, both sides exchanged views on regional and global developments. They reiterated their shared vision for peace, stability, and prosperity in a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

