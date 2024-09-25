CloudMile, a leading AI and cloud technology company in Asia, focuses on digital transformation for its corporate clients and driving growth. Leveraging machine learning and big data analysis, CloudMile assists over 700+ clients corporates with business forecasts and industrial upgrades. CloudMile has earned 200+ accreditations, with 60+ Google Cloud professional certifications. Being a Google Cloud Premier Partner across multiple product and engagement models, CloudMile has specializations for Machine Learning - Services, Data Analytics - Services, Cloud Migration - Services, Infrastructure - Services, Work Transformation - Enterprise, Security - Services and Infrastructure - Training. The company has become Google Cloud Managed Service Provider (MSP) covering Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore as well as the Google Cloud Public Sector Partner of the Year for the APAC Region in 2020. For more information, visit https://www.mile.cloud/ .

YouBiz is the leading multi-currency corporate card and spend management platform for businesses. Built by YouTrip, a first-mover in the Southeast Asian fintech and digital payments space, YouBiz provides SMEs and startups with an intuitive, convenient and affordable spend management platform to power their cross-border payment needs and global expansion plans. Today, YouBiz is one of the fastest growing spend management fintechs and a reliable partner for thousands of businesses in Singapore as they accelerate their business growth with the best in market exchange rates, at zero FX fees. For more information, please visit www.you.co/biz .

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.