Ogilvy has been creating impact for brands through iconic, culture-changing, value-driving ideas since the company was founded by David Ogilvy in 1948. It builds on that rich legacy through Borderless Creativity – innovating at the intersections of its advertising, public relations, relationship design, consulting, and health capabilities with experts collaborating seamlessly across more than 120 offices spanning 90 countries. Ogilvy currently ranks as the #1 global agency network for creative excellence and effectiveness by WARC, signifying its ability to deliver creative solutions that drive unreasonable impact for clients and communities. Ogilvy is a WPP company (NYSE: WPP). For more information, visit Ogilvy.com , and follow us on LinkedIn , X , Instagram , and Facebook

Vaseline is the OG, a household staple for over 155 years, trusted by generations for its healing properties. As one of Unilever's most iconic global brands, Vaseline continues to evolve, listening to its community and finding new ways to show up for the people who have championed it most.

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