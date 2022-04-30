KIGALI - Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, have reviewed ways to further boost bilateral ties between the two nations in various fields of interest.

This came as Sheikh Shakhboot met, in the capital, Kigali, with the Rwandan leader, and conveyed to him the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for further progress and development to Rwanda and its people.

The President of Rwanda reciprocated the greetings, and wished continued progress and prosperity to the UAE government and people. He affirmed that the UAE-Rwanda relations are steadily growing, noting the numerous opportunities to accelerate cooperation for the higher good of both nations.

On another note, the UAE Minister of State met with Dr. Vincent Biruta, Rwanda's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Prof Nshuti Manasseh, the Rwandan Minister of State in Charge of East African Community at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and conveyed to them the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

During the two meetings, the prospects for boosting investment and economic cooperation and accelerating projects between the two nations were reviewed, and an agreement on consolidating economic and technical collaboration was signed.

Dr. Biruta congratulated the UAE for the successful hosting of Expo 2020 Dubai, including the various achievements made during the world's greatest show, as well as the impressive organisation of the World Government Summit.

During his visit to the east African nation, Sheikh Shakhboot visited Carnegie Mellon University Africa, where he was welcomed by Paula Ingabire, Rwandan Minister of ICT and Innovation. He was briefed on the university's laboratories, activities and technological innovations, especially in the field of Artificial Intelligence, where he noted the importance of using ground-breaking technology for social welfare‎.