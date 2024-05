TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 May 2024 - Aligning the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the third Asia-Pacific Sustainability Action Awards will soon be held to recognize organizations and individuals who have made outstanding contributions in the field of sustainable development. The award ceremony will be held concurrently with the Asia-Pacific Sustainability Development Action Expo and Summit, and is expected to attract participation from industries, universities, and government agencies across the Asia-Pacific region. There have already been 1051 registrations, covering 537 organizations, showcasing the vibrant development of the Asia-Pacific region in the field of sustainable development.TAISE Chairman Dr. Eugene Chien expressed, "This is an excellent opportunity to showcase global achievements in sustainable development. We will strengthen partnerships with various industries to accelerate the realization of sustainable development goals." Last year's two international award winners, Krung Thai Bank PCL. from Thailand and PT United Tractors Tbk from Indonesia, demonstrated the new value of ESG sustainability in businesses, and more indicators are expected to participate this year.This event aims to promote the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, raise awareness of sustainable development issues in the Asia-Pacific region, and recognize outstanding performances in sustainable development across various fields, while also providing a platform for exchange and dialogue. TAISE especially hopes to draw attention to the Livable City Award, as cities play a crucial role in achieving sustainable development goals.Registration deadline is May 31st, TAISE sincerely invites sustainable development leaders from the Asia-Pacific region to accelerate their efforts and join hands towards a sustainable future, making positive contributions to the planet's future.Official website: https://reurl.cc/9vXLjV Hashtag: #TAISE

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.