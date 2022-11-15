CAIRO: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman left Saudi Arabia on Monday to attend the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Indonesia and will visit other Asian states as part of the trip, state media said without specifying which countries.

His participation in the summit comes at a time of strained ties with the United States over energy supplies and the Russia-Ukraine conflict in addition to U.S. concern over growing Gulf ties with China, whose president is due to visit Saudi Arabia.

Biden does not plan a sit-down meeting with Prince Mohammed, who is also the kingdom's prime minister, during the G20, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

Last month, Biden pledged to impose consequences on Saudi Arabia after the OPEC+ oil producer alliance agreed to cut output targets over U.S. objections.

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia, which has tried to remain neutral in the Russia-Ukraine war, said the group's decision was purely economic and aimed at ensuring oil market stability.

Biden met Prince Mohammed in July on a visit to Saudi Arabia that U.S. officials say discussed oil supplies. (Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by David Goodman, William Maclean)