Russian manufacturing activity shrank for the third month running in April, driven by further output and employment declines, though at a slower pace than in the previous month, a business survey showed on Wednesday.

The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 48.2 from 44.1 in the previous month, staying below the 50.0 mark that separates expansion from contraction.

The survey did not mention Ukraine, but S&P Global said sanctions had weighed on client demand and firms' ability to source raw materials.

Western nations have imposed unprecedented sanctions against Moscow over Russia's actions in Ukraine.

"Logistics delays and material shortages led to longer lead times for inputs, with April seeing the third-steepest lengthening of supplier lead times over 25 years of survey history," S&P Global said in a statement.

The outlook was gloomy, impacted by expectations of reduced purchasing power among customers. Greater import substitution and hopes of a longer-term improvement of economic conditions kept the reading for future output above the 50.0 mark, but the degree of optimism was at its second-lowest in 23 months.

"Output expectations were historically subdued amid concerns regarding the impact of sanctions on future demand and new orders," S&P Global said. (Reporting by Reuters)



