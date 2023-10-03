SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 3 October 2023 - As Rosette Designs & Co . gears up to celebrate its 10th anniversary with a cosy dinner on 10th October '23, the renowned creative event styling and wedding planning company reflects on a decade of turning dream weddings into reality. This special dinner, an exclusive invite-only event, will be a gathering of clients from the past ten years, celebrating their shared journey with the company. Established in 2013, Rosette Designs & Co. has consistently demonstrated its unique approach, seamlessly blending design, decor, and wedding planning to offer couples a hassle-free wedding experience.





Over the years, Rosette Designs & Co. has carved a niche in the wedding industry, not only through their innovative 2-in-1 service model that combines in-house styling and decor with full planning and coordination but also by offering invaluable wedding, marriage, and relationship tips to their dedicated subscribers. This comprehensive approach ensures that couples receive a timeless wedding experience — beautifully designed, flawlessly coordinated, and enriched with insights for a lasting marriage.





In celebration of this significant milestone, Rosette Designs & Co is thrilled to introduce a range of new offerings. Leading the way is their most anticipated online course titled "How to Plan Your Wedding Confidently." Tailored specifically for couples in Singapore and beyond, this course emerges from years of listening to couples who often felt overwhelmed about where to begin their wedding planning journey.





While Rosette Designs & Co can't personally assist every couple as their wedding planner, this course is their way of imparting invaluable knowledge to a broader audience. Additionally, 'Rosette Celebrates' is set to cater to lifestyle events, marking a strategic expansion of the company's portfolio beyond weddings.





Meanwhile, the Pre-Marriage Course is a testament to Rosette Academy's dedication to nurturing enduring marriages. Offered as a 5-week series, this course provides couples with the vital tools and insights necessary for a lifetime filled with love and understanding.





Developed by Nicky and Sila Lee, renowned authors of The Marriage Book from the UK, the course covers five foundational topics: Communication, Conflict, Commitment, Connection, and Adventure. Designed to mirror intimate restaurant settings, couples are treated to a unique learning experience, complete with meals, guided discussions, and expert insights.



Another highlight is Rosette Designs & Co’s collaboration with Esther Ku, a renowned Relationship Coach from Malaysia. She will be delivering a virtual speech from LA during the celebratory 10th-anniversary dinner. They will be rolling out relationship and wedding content in collaboration with Esther through weekly updates.





Hellen Lie, the visionary behind Rosette Designs & Co, commented, "Our mission has always been to create memorable weddings, but we also believe in the importance of building strong foundations for marriage. The PreMarriage Course reflects that commitment, ensuring couples are well-prepared for the journey ahead."





As Rosette Designs & Co. embarks on its next chapter, the company invites everyone to explore their new offerings and services. For more details, please visit https://rosettedesigns.com/.





