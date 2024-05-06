With more than 50 years of expertise in hospitality, Narai Hospitality Group has been the hospitality developer and operator of many outstanding properties, including the long standing 'Narai Hotel', the hip 'Lub d' brand with 6 properties across Asia and the new casual-luxury brand 'Marasca'. The group also has hotel investments in Australia and management platforms in Europe. The iconic Narai Hotel is now under major renovation into an exciting landmark in the heart of Bangkok, Silom Road.

Launched in 2022 by Narai Hotel Group, Marasca Hotels & Resorts offers a collection of intimates, casual luxury escapes inspired by their unique locations to let travelers rediscover cherry-on-top moments that make each stay experience unforgettable. Each Marasca offers a home-away-from-home providing comfort and thoughtful service touches that enrich one's wellbeing, rekindle curiosity, and lets guests #RediscoverYou. For more information, visit www.marasca.live Facebook: www.facebook.com/marasca.samui Instagram: www.instagram.com/marasca.samui Line: @Marasca.Samui Phone Number: +66-81-245-8485 Email: hello.samui@marasca.live

