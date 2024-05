SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 May 2024 - MAL Management is excited to announce the introduction of its new Single Family Office (SFO) and Variable Capital Company (VCC) services.MAL Management's Single Family Office (SFO) services cater to the unique financial needs of businesses, providing comprehensive wealth management solutions tailored to their specific objectives. From strategic investment planning and asset allocation to tax optimisation and succession planning, the SFO services empower businesses to effectively manage their wealth and achieve long-term financial sustainability. Combined with MAL Management's Variable Capital Company (VCC) services, businesses gain access to a holistic suite of solutions for efficient fund management, capital deployment, and strategic growth initiatives within Singapore's stable and transparent regulatory environment.This strategic move comes in response to the increasing demand for sophisticated wealth management solutions and the unique challenges faced by businesses, particularly those from mainland China and Taiwan, seeking stability and growth opportunities in Singapore.Moreover, the Variable Capital Company (VCC) structure has gained significant traction in Singapore due to its flexibility, transparency, and tax benefits. MAL Management recognises the increasing demand for VCC structures among businesses and investors looking for efficient fund management solutions.The new offerings from MAL Management will primarily benefit medium to high-net-worth individuals and businesses, including those relocating to Singapore, to establish their presence or expand their operations. With a dedicated team of experts and a commitment to delivering tailored solutions, MAL Management aims to be the partner of choice for clients navigating complex financial landscapes.MAL Management, established in 2011 and affiliated with MAL International Holdings Pte. Ltd., stands as a reputable leader in Singapore's financial services sector. Their expertise spans a wide spectrum, from bookkeeping & accounting services to corporate secretary services in Singapore , including company incorporation services . Serving as corporate service providers in Singapore , the company prides itself on being a one-stop solution for businesses, offering comprehensive financial and business advisory services tailored to diverse client needs.Hashtag: #MALManagement

