The World Championship of Chinese Cuisine is organised by the World Federation of Chinese Catering Industry every four years. It is a prestigious event that showcases fine culinary skills and Chinese gastronomic culture while facilitating international exchange. Since its inaugural edition in Shanghai, China in 1992, it has earned the reputation of being the "Olympics of Chinese cuisine". Visit the event's website for more information: https://www.wccc2024.ca/

Lee Kum Kee was established in 1888 when its founder, Lee Kum Sheung created his own oyster sauce in Nanshui, Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, China. With a glorious history of over 135 years, Lee Kum Kee has become an international household name as well as a symbol of quality and trust. Today, it offers more than 300 types of sauces and condiments in over 100 countries and regions. Visit our corporate website for more information: http://www.lkk.com/

