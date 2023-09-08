Lee Kum Kee Appointed as the Official Sauces Supplier for the Event; 160 Elite Chefs Around the World Converge to Compete for Culinary Prestige

The 4th World Master Chefs Competition for Cantonese Cuisine, organised by the World Master Chefs Association for Cantonese Cuisine (WMACC) and sponsored by Lee Kum Kee was held on 4 to 6 September at Kuching in Sarawak, Malaysia. The competition aimed at promoting the global development and exchange of Cantonese culinary arts, attracted over 160 elite chefs from over 20 countries and regions worldwide to compete on their Cantonese cuisine culinary skills by utilising Lee Kum Kee premium sauces.

Competitors showcase their remarkable talent in crafting innovative Cantonese dishes with Lee Kum Kee sauces and condiments

Ms. Carmen Lang, Corporate Affairs Director of Lee Kum Kee, Mr. Wai-sing Yeung, Chairman of WMACC, Master Chef Kwok-keung Chan, and Mr. Yat-tung Leung, Founding Chairman of WMACC pictured at the event (From left to right)

Being the Official Sauces Supplier for the competition, Lee Kum Kee provided an array of sauces and condiments to inspire participating chefs in creating their winning dishes. In addition, Lee Kum Kee sponsored a total of 20 talented chefs from Hong Kong, China and Malaysia to participate in the competition, fostering their collaboration and idea exchange with fellow participating chefs, and thus elevating the standard of Cantonese cuisine to new heights.The competition spanned two eventful days from 5 to 6 September. Over 160 Chinese chefs from various countries and regions, including Malaysia, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Macao SAR, Taiwan region, Australia, the Netherlands, Japan, Korea, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the United States and others, showcased their remarkable talents in crafting innovative Cantonese dishes using the exquisite range of Lee Kum Kee sauces and condiments. The judging panel, consisting of 12 globally-renowned Chinese master chefs, evaluated the dishes based on criteria such as taste, cooking techniques, presentation and hygiene standard to determine the final results of Top 10 "World Master Chefs for Cantonese Cuisine".Mr. Dodie Hung, Executive Vice President - Corporate Affairs of Lee Kum Kee, said, "With a history of 135 years, Lee Kum Kee has been dedicated to promoting the development of the global Chinese culinary industry, with a particular focus on Cantonese cuisine, in line with our mission of 'Promoting Chinese Culinary Culture Worldwide'. We are pleased to support the competition by sponsoring Lee Kum Kee's products. We hope the dishes created by each team, with the use of Lee Kum Kee sauces, could fully unleash the exquisite and delicate flavours of Cantonese cuisine. It would be great that they helped promote the Cantonese culinary culture to the world and ensure that the legacy is preserved and passed down to future generations."During the competition, Lee Kum Kee partnered with Master Chef Kwok-keung Chan from Hong Kong to showcase his exceptional skills in braising abalone using Lee Kum Kee Premium Oyster Sauce. The audience had the opportunity to taste the delectable abalone, resulting in enthusiastic and positive responses. Furthermore, Lee Kum Kee Malaysia team had set up a dedicated demo area and hosted multiple food tasting sessions. Over 100 representatives from Kuching's foodservice industry were invited to join and learn more about the features and applications of Lee Kum Kee's flagship and new products.Hashtag: #LeeKumKee

About Lee Kum Kee

Lee Kum Kee was established in 1888 when its founder Mr. Lee Kum Sheung invented oyster sauce in Nanshui, Zhuhai, Guangdong Province of China. With a glorious history of 135 years and the stringent quality management from farm to fork, Lee Kum Kee has become an international household name as well as a symbol of quality and trust.



With the vision of "Where there are people, there is Lee Kum Kee" and the mission of "Promoting Chinese Culinary Culture Worldwide", Lee Kum Kee provides over 300 choices of sauces and condiments to over 100 countries and regions worldwide.



Substantiating the core values of "Pragmatism", "Integrity", "Constant Entrepreneurship", "Si Li Ji Ren" (Considering Others' Interests), "Benefitting the Community" and "Sharing Fruits of Success" in every aspect of its business operations, Lee Kum Kee has straddled three centuries. Lee Kum Kee's headquarters is located in Hong Kong SAR, China, with other production bases in Xinhui, Huangpu and Jining, China; Los Angeles, the United States and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.



Please visit www.lkk.com for further details.



