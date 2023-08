Chengbin Fishing Harbor Colorful Houses

KEELUNG, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 9 August 2023 - The Keelung City Government of Taiwan will participate in the NATAS Holidays, a travel exhibition for the fall season, from August 11th to 13th, 2023, in Singapore. Through this travel exhibition, the delegation aims to showcase Keelung's stunning beauty of mountains, sea, traditional culture, and distinct cuisine to the people of Singapore, thereby attracting Singaporeans to consider Keelung as a travel destination. Interactive activities will be organized on-site, and participants will be gifted a set of versatile and charming Keelung-themed tissue bags showcasing imagery of local cuisine, with the hope that visitors will enthusiastically visit the Keelung City Government booth at the exhibition to participate in the activities.In recent years, the Keelung city government has been actively promoting tourism to the Singapore market, hoping to introduce Keelung, a mountainous harbor city with the best cruise ship homeport in Asia, to the Singapore public and let them know about Keelung's rich tourism resources and splendid nature, such as the Waimushan Seaside Scenic Area, which was selected as one of the "Top 10 Attractive Waters" in Taiwan, and the Heping Island Park, which is rated as one of the 21 most beautiful sunrise scenes in the world, etc. What's more, for Singapore foodies who love Taiwanese food, a visit to Keelung's Miaokou Night Market can practically cover almost all of Taiwan's classic culinary delights, offering a rich travel experience for those who visit Keelung, Taiwan.At the exhibition, the Keelung City Government will also prepare highlight videos accompanied by a variety of bilingual promotional materials in Chinese and English as a reference to visitors to the travel show, hoping to introduce and familiarize the people of Singapore with Keelung. The Keelung City Government enthusiastically welcomes Singaporean visitors to explore this city full of surprises and encourages them to embark on a fascinating journey to Keelung.

