BEIJING - Chicago oilseed and grain futures fluctuated between gains and losses on Friday, ​as investors monitored developments ⁠in the Middle East amid mixed signals from the U.S. and Iran ‌about efforts to end the war.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of ​Trade (CBOT) gained 0.1% to $4.67-1/2 a bushel, and was up 0.4% so far this week.

CBOT wheat ​lost 0.1% ​to $6.04-1/2 a bushel, but was up 1.6% so far this week. Soybeans gained 0.1% to $11.74-1/2 a bushel, taking the weekly gain so far to ⁠1.1%.

Corn and soybeans usually track movements in oil prices as they are widely used for biofuel feedstock.

Oil prices fell in early trade and were down over a volatile week after U.S. President Donald Trump said talks with Iran ​to end the war ‌were going "very ⁠well" and that ⁠he would pause attacks on the country's energy plants for 10 days.

Despite Trump's upbeat assessment, ​an Iranian official said the U.S. proposal to end ‌the war was "one-sided and unfair."

Iran continued to retaliate ⁠against U.S. and Israeli strikes by hitting Israel and U.S. bases. It also struck Gulf states and effectively blocked Middle East fuel exports via the Strait of Hormuz, which carries about 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas. Iran has said it is not engaged in talks with Washington.

Traders are also awaiting a possible announcement of revised U.S. biofuel targets at a White House event later in the day.

Next week, market attention will be on ‌the U.S. Department of Agriculture's acreage estimates, due out on ⁠Tuesday, with rising fertiliser and fuel prices due to ​the Middle East war heightening interest in farmers' planting decisions.

On Tuesday, Russia, which controls up to 40% of the global trade in ammonium nitrate, said it will suspend ​exports of ‌the fertiliser until April 21 to ensure sufficient supply during ⁠the spring planting season.