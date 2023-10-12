Bupa's purpose is helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives and making a better world. We are an international healthcare company serving over 38 million customers worldwide. With no shareholders, we reinvest profits into providing more and better healthcare for the benefit of current and future customers. In Hong Kong, we offer one-stop solutions across domestic health insurance, international health insurance, as well as healthcare services through Quality HealthCare Medical Services (QHMS). Our expertise in healthcare insurance has gained the trust of more than 400,000 customers and 3,200 companies. We have provided quality health insurance for Hong Kong's civil servants for more than 20 years. Our healthcare provision arm, QHMS, became part of Bupa in October 2013. We offer Western Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine, Diagnostics & Imaging, Dental, Physiotherapy, Mental Health and Wellness services through a network of provider service points in Hong Kong. We also operate a private nursing agency and Bupa medical centres and dental centres in Hong Kong.

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.