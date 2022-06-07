JSE-listed Brikor recently launched Kopanela Mining, breaking ground on the Grootfontein mine in Nigel, Gauteng. Situated adjacent to Brikor's Ilangabi coal mine, Kopanela Mining aims to create around 300 new jobs over the next five years.

Siabonga Vezi, regional manager for the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) lauded the initiative’s contribution to developing the local economy. “We are pleased to see positive steps forward for Ekurhuleni and have granted mining rights for a period of 30 years.”



Job creation, financial sustainability



Kopanela Mining is a Level 2 B-BBEE vehicle formed in accordance with the 2018 Mining Charter to secure future prospecting and mining rights in South Africa. Said chairperson Funeka Mtsila: “In the context of social and economic strain caused by Covid-19, this initiative will play a significant role in aiding recovery by securing employment and financial sustainability to many in Nigel.”





Brikor CEO Garnett Parkin said that the move confirmed Brikor’s commitments to wealth creation for all its partners and the broader Nigel community. “The formation of Kopanela Mining also affirms Brikor’s support and compliance with the DMRE’s objectives and regulations by its 30% B-BBEE ownership. We are pleased to have worked closely with the City of Ekurhuleni and the DMRE to bring the Kopanela Mining vision to reality,” he said.

