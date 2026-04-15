Aspire Secures Securities and Asset Management Licences from Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission

Regulatory milestone paves the way for launch of Aspire Yield, enabling businesses to earn attractive returns on idle cash balances

The licence marks a significant milestone in the company’s expansion of financial services in Hong Kong, paving the way for the upcoming launch of Aspire Yield, an investment product designed to help businesses earn returns on their idle cash. Specifically, businesses in Hong Kong will be able to:

Maximise returns – Earn yield on idle multi-currency balances through investments in highly rated, professional-grade money market funds.

– Earn yield on idle multi-currency balances through investments in highly rated, professional-grade money market funds. Maintain liquidity – Access funds without the rigid lock-up periods typically associated with traditional fixed deposits.

– Access funds without the rigid lock-up periods typically associated with traditional fixed deposits. Zero barriers to entry – With no minimum investment requirements, businesses can start with any amount.

Aspire Yield was first introduced in Singapore in August 2025 and has since added more than US $5 million in AUM each week.





“This licence allows us to tackle long-standing treasury challenges where competitive investment options have often been out of reach for smaller businesses, requiring large minimum balances, manual cash management, and complex banking relationships that typically favour larger corporations,” said Andrea Baronchelli, co-founder and CEO of Aspire. "Businesses need their capital to work harder, but they also need immediate access when opportunities or challenges arise – we want to make every dollar more productive.”





Hong Kong has quickly emerged as one of Aspire’s fastest-growing markets. Over the past year, the company has recorded 3.3X growth in the city, driven by strong adoption among startups and digitally native businesses operating across multiple markets.





Businesses interested in Aspire Yield can learn more here: https://aspireapp.com/hk/yield

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 April 2026 - Aspire, the finance stack for global founders, today announced that its subsidiary, AFT HK Treasury Limited, has been granted Type 1 (dealing in securities), Type 4 (advising on securities), and Type 9 (asset management) licences by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong.Hashtag: #Aspire

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Aspire

Aspire is the all-in-one finance platform for modern businesses globally, which has helped over 50,000 companies save time and money with international payments, treasury, expense, payable, and receivable management solutions - accessible via a single, user-friendly account. Headquartered in Singapore, Aspire has 600+ employees across nine countries, clients in 30+ markets, and is backed by global top-tier VCs, including Sequoia, Lightspeed, Y-Combinator, Tencent, and PayPal.

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