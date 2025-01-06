Saudi-based National Company for Glass Industries has announced that one of its key subsidiaries - Guardian Zoujaj International Float Glass (Guardian RAK) - has awarded $15.1 million contract for the maintenance and renovation of the blast furnace at its plant.

As per the deal, CTE, a French group with expertise in the construction and repair of glass furnaces, and its Luxembourg-based subsidiary, Lizmontagens Melting & Services (LM&S), will be responsible for carrying out the maintenance and renovation work on the melting furnace at the Guardian RAK plant in the kingdom, said Zoujaj in its filing to Saudi bourse Tadawul.

The work on the project will begin next month and is due for completion in April, it stated.

On the financial impact of the project, Zoujaj said the financial impact will be in stopping of production, and stopping period will be compensated during the year according to the scheduled maintenance plan in 2025.

The start of the expected impact of the project will be seen on the company’s results in 2025, it added.

