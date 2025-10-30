Yokogawa Saudi Arabia has been awarded a contract by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City to provide the necessary systems and services for the main command and control centre of the Green Riyadh project.

The project will plant 7.5 million trees across parks, public facilities, healthcare centres, and roads by 2030, increasing green space per capita from 1.7 to 28 square meters.

The trees will be irrigated by treated wastewater.

This afforestation will contribute to environmental, economic, and social sustainability by improving air quality, reducing urban temperatures, decreasing power consumption, and promoting healthier and more vibrant lifestyles for residents.

Yokogawa will support the success of the project by providing integrated monitoring and control systems for the urban infrastructure.

The company will deploy its OpreX Collaborative Information Server and OpreX Intelligent Manufacturing Hub as a unified platform for the main command control centre.

These will integrate data from diverse sources, including environmental monitoring sensors, weather forecasts, and operational databases.

This consolidated view will enable real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and informed decision-making to optimise management of water resources, irrigation, and park lighting systems.

Designed for scalability, the system will be capable of incorporating additional city-wide assets and the management of Green Riyadh in the future.

Kunimasa Shigeno, President & CEO of Yokogawa Electric commented” “We are proud to be entrusted to work on such a large-scale urban transformation project. This project aligns with Yokogawa’s goal to deliver synergies and new value through the system of systems approach, in which independently operated and managed systems are connected to form a larger system. We look forward to contributing to similar initiatives in the region and globally.”

