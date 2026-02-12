YAS Developers, a real estate developer and part of a global conglomerate with an established legacy across residential, commercial, and industrial developments in North America and Latin America, has announced plans to launch projects worth AED1 billion in Dubai this year.

The developer said this comes as part of a strategic growth vision, driven by the UAE’s population growth, increasing foreign direct investment, and the unique lifestyle the country offers.

Today (February 12), the company unveiled its latest boutique luxury project, Casa Altia, within the Al Furjan community, following the successful handover of its earlier projects - Altia Residence and Altia One - in Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Casa Altia will feature a limited collection of 72 residences, including 12 one-, 48 two- and 12 three-bedroom apartments.

Notably, an entire floor is dedicated to six ultra-luxury homes featuring private pools, landscaped gardens, BBQ areas, and a suite of bespoke amenities - thoughtfully designed to emulate the exclusivity and comfort of a villa lifestyle, it stated.

Enabling works for Casa Altia has already commenced with the project scheduled for completion in Q1 2028.

Speaking on the occasion, its Chief Operating Officer Muneer Kutty said: "Y A S Developers comes with a solid understanding of global real estate markets and Dubai’s reputation as a prime investment destination. The city-state’s property market registered record growth in 2025 with sales touching over AED686 billion in 2025, as per DXB Interact."

"We are fully aligned with Dubai’s Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033, which aims to boost homeownership and double the sector’s contribution to the GDP," he stated.

Casa Altia one-bedroom residences will be in the range of 1,000 sq ft while two-bedroom residences will range from 1,400-1,465 sq. ft and three-bedroom 1,900 sq. ft. Apartment prices will start from 1.7 million onwards.

It comes with a range of amenities including retail, gym, infinity pool, club house and Kids Play Area - thoughtfully designed to meet the expectations of modern urban consumer.

Kutty said Y A S Developers remained long-term committed to the UAE and the wider GCC as a real estate market.

"Our strategy has consistently focused on high-growth locations offering strong rental yields and capital appreciation. Al Furjan emerged as one of Dubai’s top-performing residential communities in 2025, supported by its connectivity to the Metro Red Line, Expo City and direct access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311). Residential values in the area have grown by 8–10 per cent, unlocking above-average returns for investors," he stated.

Further enhancing its appeal is the project’s strategic location, providing seamless connectivity to key city landmarks within a seven- to 30-minute drive, including Al Furjan Metro Station, Discovery Gardens Metro Station, Ibn Battuta Mall, Al Maktoum International Airport, and Expo City Dubai.

Following this unveiling, Y A S Developers is now gearing up for it next big launch due in May - A luxury project within Al Furjan community, he added.

