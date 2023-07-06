Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said, "The World Investment Report 2023 confirms the UAE’s position as a compelling destination for global capital, a beacon of economic resilience and prosperity that delivers unrivalled growth opportunities for investors and entrepreneurs.

"It is a testament to the vision of our leadership that we have been able to match our ambition with action and foster a modern, flexible and stable business hub that can yield long-term growth across a broad number of future-focused sectors – and inspire the confidence of the global investment community. We remain committed to innovating, evolving, and adapting to the ever-changing global economic landscape, and remain a welcoming destination for all forms of capital.”