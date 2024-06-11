The UAE’s real GDP is projected to grow by 3.9 percent in 2024 and expand to 4.1 percent in 2025, according to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report.

In April 2024, the World Bank raised its forecast for real GDP growth in the UAE to 3.9 percent in 2024, compared to its January forecast of 3.7 percent. Growth in the Middle East and North Africa is expected to pick up to 2.8 percent in 2024 and 4.2 percent in 2025.

Growth in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), countries is forecast to strengthen to 2.8 percent in 2024 and 4.7 percent in 2025.

The economies of oil exporters are projected to grow by 2.9 percent and 4.2 percent in 2024 and 2025 respectively, while those of oil importers are forecast to deliver a growth of 2.9 percent and 4 percent in 2024 and 2025 respectively.