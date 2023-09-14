ABU DHABI - The Emirates News Agency (WAM) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Brazilian TV SBT to strengthen and develop cooperation in news exchange.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the International Government Communications Forum in Expo Centre Sharjah.

The MoU was signed by Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM, and Roberto Franco, Director of Institutional and Regulatory Affairs of SBT.

The WAM-SBT collaboration is part of WAM’s efforts to strengthen its partnership with international media outlets, especially as it is set to host the second edition of the Global Media Congress in November.

The MoU also aligns with the two sides’ keenness to bolster their cooperation in news exchange and build constructive friendships and cooperation between media institutions in the UAE and the Federative Republic of Brazil to serve their common interests.

Commenting on the signing, Al Rayssi underscored the distinguished and growing relations that UAE and Brazil share at all levels, noting that the MoU signing comes within the framework of efforts to build bridges of cooperation and enhance news exchange with SBT.

The WAM Director-General said that he is looking forward to the participation of the Brazilian media in the second edition of the Global Media Congress, scheduled to be held next November in Abu Dhabi, as it provides a vital global platform that facilitates establishing strong partnerships between media outlets from around the world.

For his part, Robert Franco expressed his eagerness to consolidate SBT-WAM relations and commence their exchange of expertise, noting that the UAE’s media sector shows great promise, especially as it continues to push its development to new heights.