Doha -In a milestone achievement, Vodafone Qatar has become the first reseller of Starlink Satellite’s B2B services in Qatar, following a newly formed partnership that expands its advanced satellite connectivity portfolio.

Delivering high-speed, low-latency connectivity tailored for businesses in Qatar, Starlink Satellite offers reliable internet access in the most remote areas such as oil and gas fields, maritime operations, and desert sites. It ensures uninterrupted connectivity through robust backup systems. With scalable bandwidth options, the solution effectively supports the connectivity needs of enterprises of all sizes, adapting seamlessly to changing demands, and serves as a strategic complement to Vodafone Qatar’s world-class mobile and fixed network capabilities.

Powered by Starlink’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, the solution offers speeds up to 500 Mbps and latency as low as 20 ms, enabling high-performance connectivity even in the most remote locations, bringing these capabilities to Qatar for the first time through a reseller agreement as part of Vodafone Qatar’s ongoing commitment to delivering innovative tools that support business growth and operational resilience.

Mohamed Mohsin Alyafei, Enterprise Business Unit Director at Vodafone Qatar, commented: “We are proud to partner with Starlink and, as the first B2B reseller of its solutions in Qatar, enhance national ICT infrastructure and advance business resilience, supporting Qatar’s digital transformation agenda, and contributing to its National Vision 2030.Vodafone Qatar remains steadfast in its commitment to ensure consistency of our services, proactive investment in our network, and dedication to delivering the best connectivity experiences to businesses and customers in Qatar.”

