MUSCAT: Vodafone Oman is marking its third anniversary with strong market expansion, record growth, and bold strides in digital transformation, solidifying its position as a change-driver in Oman’s telecommunications sector. Just three years since its launch, the company has achieved an approximate 14% market share, increased its customer base by 18% year-on-year, and expanded its 5G NEXT LEVEL network to cover over 98% of the population, making it the fastest nationwide 5G rollout in Oman’s history.

The company’s rapid acceleration is a testament to its strategic vision, digital-first approach, and relentless focus on customer experience. Unlike traditional operators, Vodafone Oman entered the market as a fully cloud-based, digital-native operator, prioritizing agility, efficiency, and seamless service delivery. In 2024 alone, revenue grew by 58%, a reflection of the company’s ability to scale rapidly while maintaining strong operational efficiencies.

“When we launched Vodafone Oman, we set out to challenge the status-quo and redefine connectivity. Today, we are more than a telecom provider; we are an enabler of digital lifestyles, a driver of innovation, and a trusted partner in Oman’s evolving economy. Our growth is not just measured in numbers, but in the trust we’ve built, the experiences we’ve shaped, and the lasting impact we are creating,” said Eng. Bader Al Zidi, CEO of Vodafone Oman.

A key pillar of Vodafone Oman’s success has been its ability to anticipate and meet evolving customer needs. In 2024, the company expanded its BLACK and RED offerings, ensuring greater flexibility and value for both individuals and businesses. The launch of BLACK for Business marked a significant milestone, empowering enterprises with tailored mobility solutions designed to enhance scalability and efficiency. Additionally, student plans under RED prepaid and BLACK postpaid were introduced, featuring enhanced affordability, connectivity, and access to exclusive benefits via the International Student Identity Card (ISIC)—a first in the Sultanate.

Beyond new products, Vodafone Oman strengthened its market position through strategic partnerships including securing a long-term agreement with Friendi Mobile to transition its +700,000 customers to Vodafone’s 5G NEXT LEVEL network. This move further amplifies the company’s reach, reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-speed, uninterrupted connectivity at scale.

Vodafone Oman’s expansion has not only strengthened the telecom landscape but also generated tangible economic impact. In 2024, the company’s In-Country Value (ICV) contribution exceeded OMR 63 million, prioritizing Omani SMEs, local businesses, and national talent development. Over the past three years, Vodafone’s total ICV investment has now reached OMR 180 million, demonstrating its long-term commitment to Oman’s economic growth and digital transformation.

As the digital ecosystem evolves, Vodafone Oman has positioned itself as a leader in cybersecurity as well ensuring that both individuals and businesses remain protected against emerging threats. In 2024, the company launched CyberSafe, a comprehensive security solution designed to enhance digital protection and resilience. The company’s cybersecurity efforts were recognized through a string of prestigious industry accolades, including the COMEX 2024 Cyber Security Award, CYSEC Cyber Security Leader of the Year, and the Al Roya Business Award for Cyber Security Excellence.

Looking to the future with a fully independent 5G network covering over 98% of the population, Vodafone Oman has laid the foundation for its next chapter — one focused on enhancing customer experiences, scaling enterprise solutions, and leading Oman’s digital economy into the future.

“Three years in, and this is just the beginning,” added Al Zidi. “We are fast-tracking into the future, delivering more innovation, more value, and setting new benchmarks for customer experience. The way we see it, Vodafone is not just a network; it’s an experience, a partner, and a driver of Oman’s digital progress.”

