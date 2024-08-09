WASHINGTON: The American Hardwood Export Council (AHEC), the leading international trade association for the American hardwood industry, announced the latest data from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), which reveals a notable 6% growth in exports of U.S. hardwood lumber to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region during the first half of this year. Shipments reached a total value of USD 34.93 million during the January to June period.

Significant increases were seen in hardwood lumber exports to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. Exports to the UAE saw a remarkable 27% increase in volume, reaching 10,192 cubic meters. Saudi Arabia experienced an 8% rise in volume, totaling 4,472 cubic meters. Egypt also showed a positive trend with a 15% increase in volume, amounting to 3,651 cubic meters. These gains reflect the booming construction sector in the Arabian Gulf, particularly in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, as well as Egypt’s gradual economic recovery after several challenging years.

These positive trends underscore the sustained demand for American hardwoods in the MENA region, driven by the region’s robust construction activities and economic dynamics. The ongoing urban development and infrastructure projects in the MENA region have created a substantial demand for high-quality construction materials. American hardwoods are prized for their durability, aesthetic appeal, and versatility, making them a preferred choice for architects, builders, and designers across the region.

“The growth in U.S.hardwood lumber exports to the MENA region reflects the ongoing strength and appeal of American hardwoods in these markets. We are particularly encouraged by the significant gains in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, and we remain committed to supporting and expanding our presence in these vital markets,” said Roderick Wiles, AHEC Regional Director. Wiles further emphasised the importance of fostering strong relationships with key stakeholders in the region, including local contractors, architects, designers and industry professionals, to ensure the continued growth and success of American hardwood exports.