Revenues of the UAE’s federal authorities have reached AED 11.339 billion during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, while expenditure stood at EGP 11.354 billion in the same period, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on June 22nd.

The county’s spending on the public services sector was on top, accounting for 21.43% of total expenditures, or AED 2.433 billion.

The public order and public safety affairs sector came second in terms of spending, receiving AED 2.12 billion, or 18.69% of total spending.

Furthermore, the social protection and defence sectors ranked third and fourth, with allocations of EGP 2.017 billion and AED 1.679 billion, respectively.

On June 15th, the UAE’s Federal National Council (FNC) announced that aims to raise spending by AED 1.23 billion in the 2022 budget.

