ABU DHABI,: The UAE’s non-oil sector contribution to the GDP amounted to 72.3 percent in 2021, up from 71.3 percent in 2020, data by the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Center, revealed.

The hotels & restaurants, wholesale & retail and health & social services sectors contributed 21.3 percent, 14.1 percent and 13.8 percent respectively, during the reference period.

It's noteworthy that the UAE’s GDP at constant prices achieved a growth of 3.8 percent in 2021, exceeding the forecasts of relevant international institutions, which expected the growth of the country's GDP for the same year to reach 2.1 percent.



