The UAE welcomes nationalities from all around the globe and will hunt the best talent, even if it is on the Moon and Mars, said Faisal Al Bannai, Secretary General, Advanced Technology Research Council.

“The UAE is a tolerant nation and welcomes many nationalities around the globe. We hunt for the best talent globally, and bring them here. Even if that talent is on the Moon, we will get it."

"You think we’re looking for water on Mars, we’re looking for talent,” Al Bannai added.

“When we updated the policies, we decided to get the best of the best here. We told them that the UAE can be home and you're not here for a temporary period. You're here to be part of this society and the fabric of this country. Some were given Golden Visa and some were given nationality. We fused all of them with some of our amazing national talents to be part of this ecosystem,” he said during opening remarks on the second day of the World Government Summit.

Within two years, he said the UAE has gained 750 advanced technology researchers from 71 countries, 144 of them are UAE nationals and 55 are female UAE citizens.

He added that 10 research centres including three last year have been launched for quantum communication, autonomous advanced material, and so forth.

“We have over 100 active projects and over 60 projects that are at an advanced stage of research. We also produce over 500 research papers already out there. What this is doing for us is we're already starting to build an interesting critical mass. We're starting to position Abu Dhabi and UAE on the world map when it comes to research and technology,” Al Bannai said.

He further revealed that the UAE has produced the Arab world's first qubit and they’re working to produce the country’s first quantum computer.

In 2023, he said, the first part of intercity quantum communication will be launched and hopefully inter-country will be launched next year.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).