ABU DHABI: UAE authorities have stepped up market monitoring and supply chain coordination ahead of Ramadan to ensure adequate supplies of essential goods and stable prices.

Federal and local entities are working with the private sector to reinforce strategic food stocks and strengthen supply chains to meet seasonal demand.

DP World trade data showed retailers increase shipments of key food items through Jebel Ali six to eight weeks before Ramadan as part of early planning.

The Ministry of Economy and Tourism said it continues to monitor the availability and pricing of essential commodities under a regulatory framework aimed at maintaining market balance and protecting consumers.

The ministry held 26 meetings with major suppliers and importers to maintain steady flows of goods and prevent price increases. It plans to conduct 420 inspection visits to retail outlets during Ramadan to enforce pricing policies and prevent violations.

The ministry's digital price monitoring system, linked to 627 major outlets representing more than 90 percent of domestic trade in essential consumer goods, tracks price movements and flags unjustified changes.

In 2025, the ministry carried out 155,218 inspections with economic development departments, recording 7,702 violations. It said 93.9 percent of consumer complaints were resolved and 551,976 products were recovered under recall procedures.

Local economic departments and consumer protection agencies have also intensified inspections of wholesale and retail markets, including online platforms, to ensure price transparency and adequate supply of high-demand items during Ramadan and ahead of Eid Al Fitr.

Major retailers announced plans to boost inventories and launch seasonal promotions, including discounts on staples such as rice, flour, sugar, cooking oil, fresh produce, meat, poultry and dates.