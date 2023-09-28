President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of the Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

During their meeting at Qasr Al Shati, His Highness welcomed Assoumani to the UAE, extending his best wishes for the visit and expressing his keenness to expand bilateral cooperation and foster development and prosperity in both countries.

The meeting addressed cooperation between the UAE and the Comoros and opportunities to advance ties in the economic, trade, investment, and development fields to achieve the aspirations of the two countries and peoples.

The two sides discussed various regional and international issues of common interest and exchanged views on developments in Africa. In this regard, they emphasised the importance of enhancing stability and security and identifying peaceful solutions to conflicts in order to achieve sustainable development and prosperity for all.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan noted that the UAE seeks to further build partnerships with African nations to enhance security, stability, and prosperity throughout the continent while shaping a better future for coming generations.

The President continued by stating that the UAE aims to bolster its relations with other countries based on the principles of trust, mutual respect, and constructive cooperation that serves the interests of all.

President Assoumani expressed his pleasure at visiting the UAE, stressing his country's interest in learning from the UAE's successful developmental model. Furthermore, he commended the UAE's support for economic, social, educational, and infrastructure initiatives in Comoros.

Assoumani noted that the Comoros seeks to strengthen ties with the UAE in the coming period, particularly in the development and economic fields.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of Presidential Court; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; and a number of ministers and senior officials.

His Highness and the President of Comoros witnessed the announcement of the following memoranda of understanding between the two countries:

- Memorandum of understanding in the field of diplomatic training was announced on behalf of the UAE by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and on the Comorian side by Dhoihir Dhoulkamal, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

- Memorandum of understanding in the field of education was announced on behalf of the UAE by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, and on the Comorian side by Dhoihir Dhoulkamal, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

- Memorandum of understanding in the field of public health was announced on behalf of the UAE by Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, and on the Comorian side by Dhoihir Dhoulkamal, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

- Memorandum of understanding for the development, improvement, management, and operation of the hotel currently branded as Golden Tulip Grande Comore Moroni Resort & Spa was announced on behalf of the UAE by Suhail Al Otaiba, Chief Executive Officer of TALC Investment, and on the Comorian side by Houmed M'Saidie, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Environment, Tourism, and Handicrafts.