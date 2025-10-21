UAE-based Palma Development has announced that nearly 94% work has been completed on its AED3 billion ($817 million) ultra-premium beachfront development, Serenia Living, located on the crescent of Palm Jumeirah and is on track for completion by the year-end.

Serenia Living is a uniquely designed development featuring 226 exclusive residences, including two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments, full-floor and half-floor penthouses, and one of Dubai’s most exclusive Sky Mansions.

The project’s high-end amenities include one of the largest residential swimming pools in the city, a state-of-the-art gym with a dedicated personal training area, multiple indoor and outdoor children's play areas, and direct beach access, said the developer in a statement.

Giving a project update, Palma said the construction had entered its final stages, with all major interiors, façades, and podium structures completed. The remaining works including detailed finishing, comprehensive landscaping, and all external areas are nearing completion. Over the next three months, the project will focus on final snagging and minor adjustments to ensure seamless delivery.

This milestone marks a significant step toward final delivery of one of Dubai's most coveted projects, further reinforcing Palma's dedication to timely project delivery, it stated.

Omar Derbas, Executive Director, Development and Engineering at Palma Development, said: "Serenia Living is progressing smoothly and remains firmly on track for final completion on schedule. Every detail is being meticulously executed to uphold Palma’s signature standard of craftsmanship and design excellence."

"As we move into the final phase of construction, anticipation continues to build among our discerning clientele, who will soon experience the ultimate beachfront living," he stated.

Upon handover, residents will also enjoy exclusive access to a padel court, nestled in lush greenery and easily accessible from all four towers. The court is designed to elevate the community’s premium lifestyle offering, adding a new dimension of recreation and wellness to everyday living, he added.

