The UAE's growing role as a global financial centre will only be boosted by its ability to keep attracting the world’s wealthiest millionaire investors, said Ben Laidler, Global Markets Strategist at eToro.

Its combination of ease of doing business, low taxation, and strategic location along major global trade routes and time zones has made it a magnet for both inward investment and increasing investment sophistication.

This will further complement the young and digitally native UAE investors who have been early adopters of outperforming tech stocks and the powerful AI trend.

Early adopter of crypto

eToro data shows that 71% of UAE investors own AI-related stocks today, with Tesla, Apple, Amazon, and NVIDIA all among the five most owned on the platform. Whilst the region has also been an early adopter of crypto, the world's newest and best performing asset class, and stablecoins.

A high 74% of UAE retail investors hold crypto assets, highlighting the country's progressive regulatory stance and its attractiveness to sophisticated investors.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).