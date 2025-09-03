His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, continues to place the housing of Emirati citizens at the heart of its national priorities.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid emphasised that adequate housing represents one of the most important pillars of family stability and social cohesion, and as such, the UAE remains committed to developing a comprehensive and advanced housing ecosystem that ensures citizens’ needs are met with the highest standards of quality and within record timeframes.

He said, “The care devoted by H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the housing sector reflects a deeply rooted national approach aimed at enhancing community well-being and ensuring dignified living conditions for all citizens.”

He added, “The continuous development and close monitoring of the housing ecosystem is an ongoing priority to ensure that citizens benefit from modern, high-quality housing solutions across the country.”

In detail, the Zayed Housing Programme has issued 2,971 housing approvals from January to the end of the third quarter of 2025, with a total value of AED2,069,200,000.

These approvals included 522 grants under the directives of H.H. the UAE President, amounting to AED355 million. In addition, 595 approvals were issued for government housing loans with a total value of AED246.2 million, along with 24 approvals for government housing grants or benefits worth AED19 million, and 1,830 housing finance approvals amounting to AED1.449 billion.

It is noteworthy that the total number of approvals issued by the Zayed Housing Programme from July 2022 until September 2025 has reached 11,298 approvals, with a total value approaching AED9 billion.