The Ministry of Finance has wrapped up its Government Financial Management Awareness Programme for the first half of the year, after offering nine courses attended by over 1,000 employees from 48 federal entities.

The programme provided comprehensive training on various aspects of effective government financial management, including government procurement, accounting standards, debt collection, tax procedures, financial period closure, asset management, and the preparation of financial statements using the Hyperion HFM system.

Mariam Mohammed Al Amiri, Assistant Under-Secretary of Government Finance Management at the Ministry of Finance, stated, “The awareness programme was specifically designed for employees of the Ministry and federal entities. It meticulously selected topics that meet the diverse needs of all involved entities, reflecting the Ministry's commitment to enhancing employee efficiency across all institutions. The programme not only helped employees understand relevant laws and regulations but also fostered integrated relationships with key authorities, boosting the business environment and competitiveness of the UAE.”

Al Amiri further emphasised that such programmes play a pivotal role in developing human capital, the backbone of the knowledge economy, adding that training activities not only help develop the technical, behavioural, and administrative skills of employees but also empower them to meet the evolving demands of their roles in line with the federal government's objectives."

"Aligned with the Ministry of Finance's strategy to enhance and increase the efficiency of financial procedures within the Federal Government, the programme reflects our commitment to improving operational and financial performance across ministries and federal entities in the UAE. It was designed to provide comprehensive support to these entities, thereby contributing to the strategic goals of the UAE Government," she explained.

This year's training programme comprised the following courses: “Discussing Updates to the Federal Government Accounting Standards Manual”; “Debt Collection Procedures in accordance with Federal Decree No. 15 of 2018 regarding the Collection of Revenues and Public Funds”; “Digital Procurement Platform”; “Fixed Assets, Tangible and Intangible (Asset System)”; “Tax Applications and Procedures”; “Preparing Financial Statements on the Hyperion HFM System” and “Financial Period Closing Procedures”.